Police searching for suspect in fatal shooting at Waterbury rental hall in May

Waterbury police have identified a suspect in the fatal shooting at a Waterbury rental hall in May and they are asking anyone who has information on where he is to contact them.

The shooting happened at So Blu'Niq on Sharon Road around 1:20 a.m. on May 13.

On Thursday, police provided an update on the investigation and said they have identified 28-year-old Courtney Franklin as a suspect.

Photo from Waterbury Police.

They said he is wanted on a warrant charging him with murder, criminal possession of a firearm, criminal use of a firearm, carrying a pistol without a permit, illegal discharge of a firearm, reckless endangerment in the first degree and tampering with physical evidence.

Police found three victims when they responded to reports of a shooting and disturbance that May night.

A 39-year-old woman and a 44-year-old woman were treated at a hospital and released.

Shaquille Morris, 29, of Waterbury, later died of his injuries, police said.

Family members said he was killed while cooking and preparing food for a Mother's Day brunch.

Based on the preliminary investigation, police said, there were two private parties at the facility and there was a disturbance between people from each party before the shooting.

Police believed that people attending each party knew each other.

Anyone with information about where Franklin is should call the Waterbury Police Detective Bureau at (203) 574-6941 or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (203) 755-1234.