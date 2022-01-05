Ledyard

Suspect in Ledyard Homicide Captured in Georgia: Police

Ledyard Police vehicle
NBC Connecticut

The suspect wanted for a November homicide in Ledyard has been arrested in Georgia, according to police.

U.S. Marshals arrested Steward Holeman, 34, in Jonesboro, Georgia.

Ledyard police said Holeman shot and killed a victim on Robin Lane around 2:30 p.m. on November 2, 2021. Police have not released the identity of the victim.

Investigators developed information that Holeman had left Connecticut. They worked with the U.S. Marshals Violent Fugitive Task Force to find Holeman and arrest him.

He is being held at the Clayton County Sheriff's Office in Georgia on fugitive from justice charges, police said. Investigators are waiting on an extradition hearing to return Holeman to Connecticut.

