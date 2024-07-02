Swimming areas at three state parks closed

Just days before the Fourth of July, swimming areas at three state parks are closed because of water quality.

The state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection said these swimming areas are closed:

Day Pond State Park in Colchester

Wadsworth Falls State Park in Middlefield

Wharton Brook State Park in Wallingford

These are among the many swimming areas that the state tests. See all the lakes, ponds and shoreline beaches that DEEP tests here.

Local health departments are responsible for sampling municipal beaches and swimming areas.