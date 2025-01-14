Teen arrested in connection to death of 17-year-old in New Haven

A teenager has been arrested in connection to the death of a 17-year-old who was shot and killed in New Haven in December.

Officers were called to Shelton Avenue and Huntington Street around 6:40 p.m. on Dec. 3, 2024, for a report of a person shot.

It was reported that a man with a gunshot wound was laying in the driveway.

According to police, 17-year-old Daily Jackson was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital where he later died of his injuries.

Detectives have secured an arrest warrant for a 17-year-old suspect. The teen has since been taken into custody and was transported to a juvenile detention facility in Bridgeport on Monday.

Police said the teen suspect's identity will be withheld until his case is transferred to adult court. It is expected to happen on Wednesday.

Officers and investigators are expected to speak about the arrest on Wednesday afternoon.

In December, Jackson was the second student shot and killed in less than two weeks from the New Haven public school community at Riverside Academy. Less than two weeks prior, his friend, 16-year-old Uzziah Shell, was shot and killed near Goffe Street Park.

New Haven police officials said the two were friends and the department was searching for the cause and figuring out how the shootings might have been related.