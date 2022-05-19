Teen Arrested in Connection to Hamden Homicide

A New Haven teen has been arrested in connection to the murder of 18-year-old Hamden resident Semaj Reddick, according to police.

Reddick was killed in a targeted drive-by shooting in Hamden on May 30, 2021, in the Minute Mart parking lot located at 280 Circular Avenue, officials said.

According to the Hamden Police Department, 18-year-old Lamont Quadir Smith-Reed of New Haven, was arrested on Thursday.

At the time of Smith-Reeds arrest, police said he was in custody at the Department of Corrections for unrelated charges.

He is facing several charges including murder and conspiracy to commit murder, and is being held on a $2 million dollar bond.

He is scheduled to appear in court on May 27.

The investigation into the homicide is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Andrew Lipford at 203-230-4055.



