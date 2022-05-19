Hamden

Teen Arrested in Connection to Hamden Homicide

NBC Connecticut

A New Haven teen has been arrested in connection to the murder of 18-year-old Hamden resident Semaj Reddick, according to police.

Reddick was killed in a targeted drive-by shooting in Hamden on May 30, 2021, in the Minute Mart parking lot located at 280 Circular Avenue, officials said.

According to the Hamden Police Department, 18-year-old Lamont Quadir Smith-Reed of New Haven, was arrested on Thursday.

At the time of Smith-Reeds arrest, police said he was in custody at the Department of Corrections for unrelated charges.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

He is facing several charges including murder and conspiracy to commit murder, and is being held on a $2 million dollar bond.

He is scheduled to appear in court on May 27.

The investigation into the homicide is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Andrew Lipford at 203-230-4055.

Local

New London 47 mins ago

Police Look for Person Accused of Throwing Molotov Cocktail at New London Home

Newtown 1 hour ago

Officer Placed on Leave for Involvement in Bear Shooting in Newtown


This article tagged under:

HamdenHamden Police
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Investigations Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us