Theft in Windsor Locks reported amid string of ATM robberies statewide

An ATM theft reported in Windsor Locks the day after Christmas is the latest in a string of robberies across the state.

Windsor Locks police said they were made aware of a robbery at the Valero gas station on Main Street just before 2:30 a.m. on Dec. 26.

Responding officers found the store's doors wide open with a lot of debris in the entryway. Authorities said the ATM was missing.

Surveillance video shows a black Acura MDX pulling up to the gas station and forcing entry inside. Then, two people entered the store, attached a tow hook and cable to the ATM, and pulled it out - causing damage.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

The thieves fled south on Main Street with the ATM in the back of the car. It appears that four people were involved, according to police. No arrests have been made at this time.

Last weekend, police in Branford say one of their officers interrupted a theft in progress at a convenience store.

Also on Sunday, several men were caught on surveillance video trying to steal an ATM machine from a convenience store in Meriden.

This robbery, along with the other ATM thefts, are under investigation.