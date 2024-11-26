Thousands to attend sporting events on Thanksgiving Day despite expected rain

Thanksgiving Day is expected to be wet and rainy, but many sporting events are still planned for the day.

“We will definitely be running the Manchester Road Race,” said Dani Kennedy, a member of the executive board. “We have over 12,000 people registered as of today.”

It’s the 88th edition of the race and Kennedy said they’ve seen weather like this before.

“We have run in rain, wind, snow, you name it,” she said. “This race has been going on since Thanksgiving Day 1927 and we have canceled for World War II and we switched to virtual for a worldwide pandemic.”

High school football will also take place on Thanksgiving Day, but some games such as the matchup between Bristol Central and Bristol Eastern have been moved to Wednesday.

“It does not look to be conducive when you’re consider the safety of players and being able to compete at the highest level,” CAS-CIAC Executive Director Glenn Lungarini said. “Most are making the decision that if you can move the game ahead to tomorrow, most of our schools are going ahead and doing that.”

Other matchups confirmed by NBC Connecticut to be go on as scheduled include Branford High School vs. East Haven and Wolcott High School vs. Holy Cross.

“No games have been canceled,” Lungarini said. “Games have been moved early. There are games that are played as early as this past Saturday.”

As of Tuesday, over 20 games are still scheduled for Thursday. CAS-CIAC provides a full list of games updated in real time on its website.