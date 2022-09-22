Three Charged in Intentional Hit-and-Run That Critically Injured Naugatuck Man: Police

Naugatuck police have arrested three people in connection with a hit-and-run that left a man in critical condition in July.

Police said Brandon Guth tried to stop suspects from breaking into his truck in the early morning hours of July 12 when the suspects sped away, intentionally hitting him.

Guth was taken to Waterbury Hospital, where he underwent surgery on his brain, family members said.

Family members described Guth as a hardworking business owner who does landscaping, masonry work, and other jobs. They said he keeps his tools in his truck and they are his livelihood so it doesn't surprise them that he didn't want thieves stealing them from him.

Police seized the vehicle involved in the incident in another town shortly after it happened. They say they were able to view video that helped them with their investigation.

On Thursday, police announced they have arrested 24-year-old Dallas Diamond Rodriguez, 23-year-old John Carlos Santos, and 22-year-old TaJay Javon Hunter. All three suspects are from Hartford.

Rodriguez is charged with first-degree assault, evading responsibility, reckless driving, first-degree robbery, second-degree larceny, operating a motor vehicle without a license, conspiracy to commit third-degree burglary, and conspiracy to commit third-degree criminal mischief. He is being held on $350,000 bond and is due in court Thursday.

Santos and Hunter are both charged with first-degree robbery, second-degree larceny, conspiracy to commit third-degree burglary, and conspiracy to commit third-degree criminal mischief.

Santos was arrested Sept. 16 and was held on $250,000 bond.

Hunter is being held at the Hartford Correctional Facility on unrelated charges, according to police. He is scheduled to appear in court on Friday.

