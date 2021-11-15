Today Is the Deadline to Sign Up for New Child Tax Credit

You might be eligible for the new child tax credit and today is the deadline to sign up.

Those who are eligible could receive up to $300 per month, per child, through the new tax credit.

Earlier this month, Gov. Ned Lamont urged Connecticut families to sign up before the deadline passes and said you are likely eligible, even if you don't usually file taxes or earn little to no money and signing up will not affect any other benefits.

According to officials, the children in your family generally qualify if they are under the age of 18 and live with you most of the time.

The American Rescue Plan, which President Biden signed into law on March 11, increases the child tax credit to provide up to $300 per month per child under age 6, through December and up to $250 per month per child ages 6 to 17.

