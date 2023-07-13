Toddler in cancer remission treatment meets NBC Connecticut's Bob Maxon

“I guess it was on one day and Connor just picked up that Bob was on and it was a word that he can say, and it’s really stuck since,” said Katie Ellis, mom of Connor Ellis-Egan.

The toddler, who’s fighting leukemia, faithfully watches NBC Connecticut’s Bob Maxon each morning. Ellis-Egan even hugs Maxon's photo at home.

In person, the almost 2-year-old was a little star struck as Maxon made a surprise visit to Smilow Cancer Hospital.

“Connor, it’s just Mr. Maxon. It’s all good bud,” Maxon said.

It took a little time for Ellis-Egan, who just finished two 12-hour chemo treatments, to warm up to his visitor. But after a slight smile and few bubbles, the toddler went in for a hug and seemed like he would never let his friend go.

“This is the best, this is the best thing ever,” Maxon said.

Thursday was a highlight for the family that has endured a rollercoaster of emotions since Ellis-Egan's leukemia diagnosis in March.

“I knew it wasn’t good when she said can you put your husband on speaker phone,” Ellis said.

They packed a bag and headed to Smilow Cancer Hospital.

“It was like our world stopped,” said dad Brett Egan.

Ellis-Egan has been in remission since April and has eight weeks of maintenance chemo treatments ahead. There’s also eight weeks left until the closer to free ride on Sept. 9.

“We can do this and we’re going to do this for Connor, and we’re going to do this for the people that have just really meant so much to us here,” Ellis said.

Team Connor Strong will bike 25 miles to raise money for Smilow and Yale Cancer Center. All of those dollars go right back into research, treatment and patient support.

“This puts a lot of things in perspective. A lot. So, it means a lot to me to do this,” Egan said.

Each of Ellis-Egan's upcoming chemo treatments take three days. The family makes the hospital home during that time, so they say it will be different to be on the outside looking in during the Smilow Salute on ride day.

“We always look out these windows, so I think it will be great for the people that are here to see the support,” Ellis said.

The family is grateful for the support that they’ve seen at Smilow since their son's diagnosis, and even the support they got there on Thursday.

“I’m happy,” the 2-year-old said as he squeezed Maxon tight.