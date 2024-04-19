Man suspected of running street takeover charged with inciting a riot: police

State police have arrested a man who is suspected of being the leader of a car club that promoted and held several street takeovers. The charges filed against him include inciting a riot.

State police said the “street takeover” events happened in several communities throughout May 2023 and there were illegal activities during them, including street racing, illegal fireworks, arson, damage to property and violent crimes.

People who attended them also damaged a passing driver’s vehicle at one in Tolland on May 21, 2023, state police said. The arrest warrant focuses on that incident.

Between 100 and 200 people has been at a street takeover at a parking lot in Manchester that night and moved to the area of Fieldstone Commons and Merrow Road in Tolland, state police said.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

When the driver of a Toyota MR2 tried to get by, 10 to 15 people damaged the car and jumped on top of the convertible while a passenger was inside, according to police. The driver and passenger were able to get away and report what happened to state police.

On April 11, detectives from the State Police Central District Major Crime Squad obtained an arrest warrant for a 21-year-old East Hartford man for his alleged role as president of the accused car club and alleged acts to incite the events in Tolland on May 21, 2023.

State police said the suspect turned himself in to the Connecticut State Police Troop H barracks in Hartford after learning of the warrant for his arrest.

He was taken into custody and charged with conspiracy to commit riot in the first degree, accessory to commit riot in the first degree and inciting a riot.

He was released on a $25,000 bond and is scheduled for arraignment at Rockville Superior Court on May 7.

Police continue to investigate and said they expect to make more arrests.