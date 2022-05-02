Torrington

Torrington Man Accused of Setting Vehicle on Fire Said He Disliked Victim's Ideologies: Police

Torrington Police Department
NBC Connecticut

A Torrington man is accused of setting a vehicle on fire because he didn’t like the owner of the vehicle’s ideologies and disliked the Mormon faith, according to police.   

Police responded to East Pearl Street in Torrington just before 3:30 a.m. Monday after receiving a report that a vehicle was on fire and found a heavily damaged 2022 Chevy Equinox.

A witness reported seeing someone light a fire by the fuel tank compartment.

Police said the suspect confessed to starting the fire because he didn’t like or agree with the owner of the vehicle's ideologies.

He was charged with arson in the third degree, deprivation of rights, criminal mischief in the first degree and breach of peace in the second degree.

Police said he was charged with what is considered a hate crime due to his admission that he disliked the Mormon faith.

He was held on a $250,000 bond and is expected to appear at the Torrington Superior Court Monday.

Torrington
