Torrington students serve hot meals to-go for those in need on Thanksgiving

A group of students from Oliver Wolcott Technical High School in Torrington gathered with other volunteers Thursday morning to serve hot Thanksgiving meals to those in need.

The students, a part of the school’s Class Act Program, packed 175 to-go meals within 30 minutes.

The annual event also includes volunteers from the Knights of Columbus, St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Altrusa and more.

Ray Tanguay, athletic director and teacher at the high school, said it’s an event students look forward to all year.

“It’s just very heartwarming and very rewarding,” said Christine Dickinson from St. Paul’s Lutheran Church.

“When we tell you it’s a community dinner, it truly is everybody involved,” he said. “This is my 27th year, and our school has been doing this since 1982.”

The meals included turkey, mashed potatoes, turnips, gravy, vegetables, rolls and desserts.

“It could be people that maybe are elderly and can’t cook for themselves anymore, or maybe people who have family that moved away and don’t have anyone to have Thanksgiving with, or maybe aren’t feeling well. We’ll deliver to them – right to their front door,” Tanguay added.

Jim Rubinow, a member of Torrington’s Knights of Columbus, did all the cooking. Students stopped by after school this week to help with the preparations.

“I don’t think I’ve met a better group of kids,” Rubinow said. “Everybody that comes through the door is grateful.”

Volunteers then packed their vehicles with the meals and made drop-offs across the community.

“It just feels really good to come out and help people,” said senior Antonio Vileone.

Later in the day, a community dinner is held where Thanksgiving meals are served to 150-200 people. It’s open to anyone, no questions asked.

“They just enjoy that there’s somewhere to go. For some people, especially the homeless, it’s a warm place to go versus being outside,” Tanguay said. “Our kids have that sense of community and family in our building, so they do these activities all year long. It’s amazing to watch them work and it’s also nice to help teach the next generation that this is what our communities need to survive.”

