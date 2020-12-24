Town of Woodstock Prepares for Christmas Storm

The NBC Connecticut meteorologists have issued a First Alert for a windswept rainstorm that will arrive late Christmas Eve and continue into Christmas Day.

A high wind warning has been issued for all of Connecticut. There is the potential for wide-spread power outages. Utility crews tell NBC Connecticut they have crews positioned across the state, on stand-by.

In Woodstock, the town's emergency management team is stressing the importance of preparation.

"It seems like it is going to be right at Christmas morning, when the kids are opening gifts from Santa," said Josh Bottone, the town's deputy emergency management director and the chief of the Bungay Fire Brigade. "We are trying to make everybody really prepared for power outages. Making sure they have extra fuel for their generators and stuff like that."

The chiefs of the town's volunteer fire departments have already opened a line of communication. They will stay in touch through out the storm event to stay up to date on emergency needs and to keep a running list of any road closures.

"We had a lot of warning about this storm so everybody is prepared," said Seth Spalding, chief of the Muddy Brook Fire Department.

If the power goes out, Muddy Brook will set up a charging station at the fire department. They will also put a hose outside for people who need clean water.

"It is an emergency thing and emergencies happen at the drop of a hat. Hopefully we don't have any," said Eric Young, the chief of the Woodstock Volunteer Fire Association.

One of the main concerns is that trees will fall down. Tree removal companies are ready.

"A rapid freeze that we have had and then a thaw, it is going to probably lead to uprooting trees," said Ryan Sansoucy, owner of Precision Tradeworks. "If you think you've got a dangerous tree, stay out of that area of the house."

Sansoucy said that he has several crews prepared to work and more on stand-by.