Tractor-trailer fire closes I-95 North in Stratford

A tractor-trailer fire has closed a portion of Interstate 95 North in Stratford on Wednesday morning.

The northbound side of the highway is currently closed between exits 30 and 31. The I-95 Northbound exit 30 onramp is also closed.

There is no estimate for the duration of the closures.

At this time, there is a little over two miles of congestion between exits 27A and 31.

State police said one person has been transported to the hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.