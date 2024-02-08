Plainville

1 lane reopens after tractor-trailer rollover on I-84 East in Plainville

CTDOT

A crash involving a tractor-trailer closed Interstate 84 East in Plainville for several hours Thursday morning.

The truck rolled over in the area of Exit 34 around 1:45 a.m., according to state police.

One person was taken to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection responded to the scene and the Department of Consumer Protection has been notified about the crash, state police said.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

State police were able to reopen at least one lane of the highway around 5:30 a.m.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Plainville
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us