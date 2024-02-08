1 lane reopens after tractor-trailer rollover on I-84 East in Plainville

A crash involving a tractor-trailer closed Interstate 84 East in Plainville for several hours Thursday morning.

The truck rolled over in the area of Exit 34 around 1:45 a.m., according to state police.

One person was taken to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection responded to the scene and the Department of Consumer Protection has been notified about the crash, state police said.

State police were able to reopen at least one lane of the highway around 5:30 a.m.