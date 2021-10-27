West Hartford

Transformer Problem Causes Power Outage in Part of Hall High School in West Hartford

NBC Connecticut

A transformer problem is causing a power outage in part of Hall High School in West Hartford on Wednesday morning and one student is trapped in an elevator.

Police said the power outage is only affecting one part of the school and a student is stuck in an elevator.

The student who is stuck in the elevator is being rescued at this time, according to police.

It's unclear how much the outage is impacting classes.

Thousands of power outages have been reported across the state on Wednesday as a strong Nor'easter moves through.

This article tagged under:

West Hartfordpower outageHall High school
