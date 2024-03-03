Trial of trooper Brian North set to start Monday after 2020 death of teen

On Monday the trial of Brian North is expected to start in Milford after jury selection wrapped up last week.

He’s the state trooper accused of opening fire and killing a young man four years ago.

North is the first officer in more than a decade to be charged in a fatal shooting in the state.

“It is pretty unusual,” said Daniel Maxwell, University of New Haven Criminal Justice Distinguished Lecturer.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

He’s been charged with manslaughter.

“A case of manslaughter, there is no premeditation. There's no malice aforethought. It's usually a reaction to something; an emotional response,” Maxwell said.

North is accused of shooting and killing 19-year-old Mubarak Soulemane in January 2020.

Authorities say Soulemane carjacked a vehicle in Norwalk and then there was a police chase which ended in West Haven.

“All the police officers had him stopped and boxed in. You know, I think that's the crux of the whole case right there. What was going on in the mind of the trooper at that time?” Maxwell said.

In the moments before the gunfire, investigators say Soulemane had been holding a knife and was tased.

His family says he had been dealing with schizophrenia.

“We’re just glad that the trial is near and approaching and we want justice in some form,” said Mariyann Soulemane, the sister of Mubarak Soulemane.

The Inspector General released a report saying when North fired, he and other officers were not in imminent danger of serious injury or death and that the trooper’s actions were not justified.

The state police union argued North acted objectively during a violent encounter and quickly changing events.

“Anytime police officers have to kill somebody, it's awful for the families of the victim. And you know, it's awful for everybody. But, you know, we're in a situation where we have to hold police accountable for what they do,” Maxwell said.

Soulemane’s mother and sister are expected to be the first witnesses when the trial gets underway.