Trooper charged, suspended in connection with Clinton Christmas Day crash

A Connecticut state trooper is facing charges in connection with a serious crash that happened back on Christmas Day in 2022.

The accident happened during the early evening hours on West Main Street as Trooper Daniel Barrera was responding to a call.

Authorities said Barrera hit a Rav4 that was attempting to turn onto West Main Street. A Ford Taurus was also hit by one of the vehicles involved in the accident.

The driver of the Rav4 suffered life threatening injuries as a result of the crash.

Both Trooper Barrera and the driver of the Tauras had to go to the hospital as well to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

State Police said on Monday that Trooper Barrera has been placed on administrative leave with pay and had his police powers suspended.

A list of charges weren't immediately available.

NBC Connecticut has reached out to the Clinton Police Department, who is in charge of the investigation, but they have not responded to our request for further comment.