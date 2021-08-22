Tropical Storm Henri: More Than 24,000 Power Outages Reported

A recent shift in the track for Tropical Storm Henri has the center of the storm passing through the greater Hartford area today and there are several power outages.

Eversource is reporting more than 24,000 power outages as of 12:50 p.m. See the list here.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Power is out for most of Canterbury.

Lisbon, Sterling and Scotland are also among the towns with the highest percentage of outages.

United Illuminating is reporting 16 power outages.

Norwich Public Utilities was reporting around 1,100 power outages at 16 locations as of 1 p.m.

Groton Utilities was reporting several outages. As of noon, Eastern Point has 2,295 outages, Groton Long Point has 758 outages and the Groton/New London Airport area has 564 power outages.

People in need of a place to charge a cell phone should call 211 for information on where to go.

In preparation for the storm, Eversource declared an Emergency Response Plan Level 2 on Sunday morning.

They said between 50 percent and 69 percent of Eversource customers in the state could lose power and restoration efforts could last between eight and 21 days.

Director of NOAA National Hurricane Center Ken Graham gives an update on Tropical Storm Henri after it changed its track and shifted the center of the storm to pass through Hartford.

REPORTING POWER OUTAGES

Eversource customers who do not have power can call 800-286-2000 for assistance. If you have internet access, you can report it here. https://outage.eversource.com/#/

For United Illuminating customers, if it is a life-threatening emergency, call 1-800-722-5584 or 911. You can report an outage online here if you have Internet access.

Norwich Public Utilities customers can report electric, water and sewer outages at

860-887-2555 and natural gas customers can call 860-887-7207.