‘Truly Heroes': Support Uplifts Bristol Community at Funeral for Fallen Officers

Thousands paid tribute to Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy Friday, bidding the fallen Bristol police officers goodbye during their funeral at Rentschler Field in East Hartford.

Not only was there a huge outpouring of support from law enforcement, but people from across Connecticut and beyond also traveled to the Pratt & Whitney Stadium for the ceremony.

They came for many reasons, but say the swell of community support aims to uplift the Bristol Police Department and the families of DeMonte and Hamzy.

The signs of solidarity with the Bristol Police Department come in large numbers, like a massive procession, seeped in tradition.

They are also seen in something as small as a blue and black ribbon.

“They both were amazing people and truly heroes,” Olivia Chapdelaine, of Bristol, said.

The 17-year-old is selling ribbons to raise money for the Bristol Heroes Fund. Donations will go to the police department and the families of DeMonte and Hamzy.

Chapdelaine knew the two officers largely for their impact on Bristol outside of the line of duty.

“Dustin DeMonte was actually school resource officer at two of our schools. All of the kids truly loved him, and he put a smile on their face,” she said. “Alex Hamzy was also very involved in the community. I think they are truly heroes, and they have been bringing our community together like we have never seen. “

Alex Altmann, of Fairfield, echoes those sentiments about Hamzy.

“He always had a smile on his face, he was such an easy guy to talk to. He was just the life of the party,” he said.

He said he is a close friend of Hamzy’s heartbroken family.

“It’s definitely been tough for a lot of people,” Altmann said. “I just hope everybody can come together and heal.”

Altmann said the family finds solace in the presence of thousands of law enforcement officers who traveled in from near and far.

“We are really a family,” Yale Police Department Captain Keith Pullen said.

The Yale Police Department was part of the Color Guard, made up of law enforcement officers from each New England state.

Some condolences come on four legs. K9 first responder Niko, who is trained in crisis intervention, has comforted the community from day one of the tragedy through the funeral.

“It’s important that we honor our fallen brothers. I think the sorrow is felt all around the country right now,” Pullen said.

“A role of support, comfort, a moment of respite from what they’re thinking,” Brad Cole, of K9 First Responders, said. “Some people who know Niko from before are like, ‘we’re so happy to see him, you made my day.’ To others, they’re just like kind of crying, just for a little bit, softly. Just, be human.”

Connecticut State Police therapy dog Sarge is also lending a paw, while his handler Trooper First Class Donna Sabourin, raised her voice, singing the National Anthem at Friday’s ceremonies.

“I’m extremely privileged, honored to be here for Bristol PD, for the families, for the friends,” Sabourin said. "I just hope to make Bristol PD proud of their fallen officers. Just to remind them that they served their community, and they gave their life for that."

DeMonte and Hamzy’s instructors and classmates from their time at the Connecticut Police Academy also attended the funeral. They brought the recruits to honor these fallen officers, who continue to inspire so many.