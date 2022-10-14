‘Their Heart Bled for This Community': Bristol Residents Show Support for Fallen Officers

In the midst of grief, people in Bristol are lifting each other up and showing support for their police department after Sgt. Dustin Demonte and Officer Alex Hamzy died in the line of duty.

The two police officers were shot and killed while responding to a domestic violence call around 10:30 Wednesday night.

On Friday, the Chief Office of the Medical Examiner determined they were both shot multiple times, and named the cause of death as homicide.

Bristol is a tight-knit community, and people who live there say many of them knew the fallen officers since they were teenagers. They say it makes the immense loss hit so much harder.

In the Bristol Police Department lobby, one police officer broke down in tears Friday morning, overwhelmed. A tribute with loving mementos grows outside, as mourners place flowers, balloons and flags on a police cruiser.

Bristol was the hometown of Sgt. Demonte and Officer Hamzy were, and their faces were known well.

“Their heart bled for this community, and we’re just shocked,” Captain Shareena Echavarria, Salvation Army of Bristol, said.

Now a portrait of each police officer hangs outside the police department, honoring their life and work as the tributes continue to pour in.

“We were here on the floor, we could look over, people were bringing food, mementos, flowers, gifts,” Robert Pelletier, foreman for Steel Tech Building Products, said.

Pelletier placed a police flag on top of a construction site next to the police department.

“It’s tragic,” he said. “I grew up in this town, and I got a lot of support for the police department.”

Crews doing gas line work also hung a police flag. The heartbroken workers tell NBC Connecticut that on the job, they sometimes spent more time with the fallen officers than their own families.

They say DeMonte was directing traffic for them Wednesday afternoon, just hours before he died.

As flowers and notes amass on the cruiser outside the police department, crisis therapy dogs Niko, Okee and their partners took a solemn moment to pay respects.

“This type of tragedy has a long tail to it,” Brad Cole, K9 First Responders executive director, who’s partner is Niko Suave, said. “It’s not something that’s a week or two weeks away. There’ll be moments after the wakes and funerals. And we’re there for them if they want to talk with us.”

The teams are trained in psychological first aid and crisis stress management. The dogs are more than therapy dogs - they are particularly prepared to respond to tragedy.

Okee joined the Bristol Fire Department just two months ago, and this is his first experience working to a crisis.

This morning, Okee and his Bristol firefighter Christopher Hayden offered support to students at Bristol Eastern High School, who were in a program led by DeMonte.

“There are seven kids that are part of the ‘Police Explorer’ program, that were very impacted by this tragedy,” Hayden said. “It was good to have her at the school, interacting with the kids. Their faces lit up. It made today a good day, as good a day as it could be.”

In the Bristol Police Department lobby, mementos include handwritten notes from other students who knew DeMonte as their SRO, and affectionately nicknamed him “Officer Banana.”

“They were compassionate, kind, loving,” Echavarria said about the fallen officers.

She said the Bristol Salvation Army is in emergency disaster services mode, after the loss of the police officers they knew personally.

“Sgt. Dustin DeMonte and Officer Alex Hamzy actually delivered toys to us regularly at Christmas time,” Echavarria said. “They collect on our behalf, and we couldn't do what we do at Christmas without them. So when the Bristol Police Department's grieving, we're all grieving."

Now the Salvation Army is paying it forward, mobilizing the canteen from Hartford to hand out sandwiches, snacks or something as simple as a hug.

“Officers have a servant heart, and these officers were none short of that,” Echavarria said.

Local restaurant Augie’s Cafe is opening up its doors to the police community Friday night. Bar manager Ashylnn Cyr said they will be open all night for “food, drinks or even hugs.”

She said so many officers she knows are simply without words, and she is concerned for their mental health.

Cities and police departments around the state are standing in solidarity with Bristol.

The Hartford Police Department sent officers to help with patrols. New Britain is lighting up its Beehive Bridge in blue.