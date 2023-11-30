UPS driver and Meriden toddler reunite after video showing heartwarming surprise

A Meriden family’s doorbell camera captured a sweet moment between their toddler and a UPS driver. The family says they want to recognize that driver’s kindness.

A warm embrace while delivering packages. UPS driver Frank Sims reunited with 2-year-old Owen May during his route through Meriden.

“To bring joy and love in this world nowadays is what the children should know,” Sims said.

Joy and love that was captured in their initial meeting Wednesday as Sims delivered Black Friday packages. The doorbell camera video getting tens of thousands of views on TikTok.

“I was just filled with joy and didn’t know how viral it went until I got home at night,” Sims said.

“It was just so genuine and, in the moment, and sweet. He’s a 2-year-old and he’s just so happy,” Lillian May, Owen’s mother, said.

She describes Owen as being full of energy with positivity that rubs off on others.

“He wants to wave at everybody and talk to everybody so it kind of forced me to be more friendly, too,” May said.

“Seeing how happy he is. That’s just definitely reminded me a lot of my son,” Sim said.

He told Owen he’s helping Santa deliver presents and would put in a good word for Owen. It’s something he does for his own son.

“I had to let him know, I’m Santa’s helper. I got to get the packages in on time,” he said.

Sims brought a special package for their reunion - a UPS beanie for Owen.

“What I’m bringing somebody could be that special gift that maybe they couldn’t get or definitely don’t know that they’re getting,” he said.

May said seeing Sims and Owen together and sharing their warm moment is what the holidays are all about.

“Anything that can bring smiles to people’s faces is good,” she said.

Smiles that will make lasting memories for Owen.