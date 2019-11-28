Vehicle Lands 10 Feet From River After Crashing Down Embankment in Beacon Falls: FD

Firefighters rescued a driver after his or her vehicle landed feet away from a river after it went down an embankment in Beacon Falls on Thursday morning.

Beacon Hose, Naugatuck Fire Department and multiple police agencies were called to a crash on Route 8 south just before exit 24 around 7 a.m.

According to officials, the vehicle left the road, took down about 250 feet of guardrail and rolled down the embankment.

The vehicle landed about 10 feet from the Naugatuck River, firefighters added.

Crews extricated the driver and carried him or her up the river bank. The patient was transported to Waterbury Hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

It is unclear what caused the crash.

