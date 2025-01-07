Vernon Pet Pantry collects thousands of pounds of pet food

The Vernon Pet Pantry opened in partnership with Hockanum Valley Community Council (HVCC) in October. The pet pantry, located on Naek Road is an extension of HVCC’s food pantry.

“Food insecurity is a really a problem not only for people, but for pets,” said volunteer Shelby Muraski. “The difference is pets can’t speak for themselves. You know there’s nobody to advocate for them.”

On a mission to tackle pet food insecurity, Muraski and other residents of Vernon got together to start the pantry. Now, she says they’ve collected approximately 4,000 lbs of food.

“It was an idea that someone came up with and we just banned together and found a way to make it happen,” said Muraski. “Anybody here in Connecticut can come here, walk inside and get food for their pets.”

She says the pet pantry is always in need of dry and wet food and that people can donate directly or to the many donation locations.

There are several donation spots:

Dog Essentials (Route 83)

Posh Pups (56 Hyde Avenue, Route 30)

Stop & Shop Vernon

Stop & Shop Rockville

Mellow Mutt (Parker Street) in Manchester

The Proper Pet (Fieldstone Commons) in Tolland

Leaps and Bones at Evergreen Walk

Coldwell Banker Realty (Buckland Road)

Stop & Shop in South Windsor.

ShopRite in Vernon is also selling pre-packaged donation bags which will be brought to HVCC.