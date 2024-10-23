Voting underway to decide Bridgeport zoo's next animal mayor

The battle is underway in Bridgeport, with the focus on democratization and conservativism donations and conservation.

The ballot box is open at Connecticut’s Beardsley Zoo, as officials say six animals are vying for the honor of the facility's top title.

This would be the 5th mayor in the zoo's history. Last year, Tahu the river otter filled the role.

This year, the candidates for the office are:

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Dumbledore the Yellow-Banded Poison Dart Frog

Post Makoi the Koi Fish

Willow the Eastern Mud Turtle

Berry the Red Panda

Nuna the Andean Bear

Ethel the Guinea Hog

Zoo officials in Bridgeport have instructions on how to vote on their website. They encourage people to donate $1 per vote to the animal of their choice, and for this election you are allowed to vote more than once.

According to Connecticut’s Beardsley Zoo, the polls close at 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, November 5th.

Each wild candidate's bio, campaign slogan and fundraising page can be found on the zoo's website and social media pages. The term in office for this esteemed position is 12 months.