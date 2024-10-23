Bridgeport

Voting underway to decide Bridgeport zoo's next animal mayor

By Bryan Mercer

Connecticut's Beardsley Zoo

The battle is underway in Bridgeport, with the focus on democratization and conservativism donations and conservation.

The ballot box is open at Connecticut’s Beardsley Zoo, as officials say six animals are vying for the honor of the facility's top title.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

This would be the 5th mayor in the zoo's history. Last year, Tahu the river otter filled the role.

This year, the candidates for the office are:

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.
  • Dumbledore the Yellow-Banded Poison Dart Frog
  • Post Makoi the Koi Fish
  • Willow the Eastern Mud Turtle
  • Berry the Red Panda
  • Nuna the Andean Bear
  • Ethel the Guinea Hog

Zoo officials in Bridgeport have instructions on how to vote on their website. They encourage people to donate $1 per vote to the animal of their choice, and for this election you are allowed to vote more than once.

Local

Berlin 39 mins ago

Eversource monitoring power lines, equipment as firefighters battle Hawthorne Fire

Wilton 42 mins ago

Coyote euthanized after reported encounters at Wilton park

According to Connecticut’s Beardsley Zoo, the polls close at 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, November 5th.

Each wild candidate's bio, campaign slogan and fundraising page can be found on the zoo's website and social media pages. The term in office for this esteemed position is 12 months.

This article tagged under:

Bridgeport
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us