Wallingford PD asks for public help in curbing reckless dirt bike riding

By Bryan Mercer

Police in Wallingford say they're allocating time and resources to address the "growing problem" of reckless dirt bike drivers on local roads.

According to the Wallingford Police Department, its Community Impact Unit has benefitted from anonymous tips that have led to at least 6 arrests of juveniles who are riding on public roads, sidewalks and town parks.

Police are asking for additional tips, photos and videos from the public as they continue their investigation and look to identify more reckless dirt bike operators.

Those with tips are encouraged to call or leave an online message to officers.

