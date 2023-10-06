Waterbury

Waterbury man arrested for allegedly killing 62-year-old: police

A man has been arrested in connection to the death of a 62-year-old who was found dead in his home in August.

Officers responded to a Waterbury home for a welfare check in late August and found Anthony Ciccarelli dead.

Detectives determined that Ciccarelli's death was suspicious and ultimately, the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner ruled his death a homicide.

Detectives identified 24-year-old David Rogers, of Waterbury, as a suspect and he was taken into custody Friday.

Rogers was already in Department of Corrections custody on unrelated charges. He was served with a warrant and faces charges including murder, strangulation and larceny.

Police said he is being held on a $1.5 million bond and is scheduled to be arraigned on Oct. 10. Rogers is a convicted felon and was on parole at the time of the incident, according to authorities.

