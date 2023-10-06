Waterbury man arrested for allegedly killing 62-year-old: police

A man has been arrested in connection to the death of a 62-year-old who was found dead in his home in August.

Officers responded to a Waterbury home for a welfare check in late August and found Anthony Ciccarelli dead.

Detectives determined that Ciccarelli's death was suspicious and ultimately, the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner ruled his death a homicide.

Detectives identified 24-year-old David Rogers, of Waterbury, as a suspect and he was taken into custody Friday.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Rogers was already in Department of Corrections custody on unrelated charges. He was served with a warrant and faces charges including murder, strangulation and larceny.

Police said he is being held on a $1.5 million bond and is scheduled to be arraigned on Oct. 10. Rogers is a convicted felon and was on parole at the time of the incident, according to authorities.