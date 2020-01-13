Weekend’s Warm Temps Hurt Snowmaking at Ski Resorts

This weekend’s record-high temperatures that approached 70 degrees in many locations caused places like Powder Ridge Mountain Park and Resort in Middlefield to stop making snow and close down.

Conditions became unsafe for skiers and they needed to close down in order for the snow to dry out from recent rain and warm temperatures, according to the resort's owner, Sean Hayes.

“What we do is allow for the snow to dry out and then when the weather cools like it did today, to move piles of snow we made previously to fix up the mountain," Hayes said.

He expected to reopen Monday and be back on schedule for the rest of the week.

Hayes credits a cold and somewhat snowy November and December for building up a large base.

The large base will keep Powder Ridge open, Hayes said. He expects to resume snowmaking this week with the cooler temperatures.

“Making snow costs money but when people see snow in their backyard they think to ski locally. We are hoping the snow returns soon," he said.

The warm temperatures also caused Winterfest at Bushnell Park to close its ice rink on Sunday. Officials with Winterfest said they worked through the weekend to preserve what ice they could and are working Monday to open as soon as possible.