West Hartford reveals plans for changes to town center

Changes are coming to West Hartford Center and town officials have released the plans for changes they said will enhance the safety of pedestrians and cyclists and also keep the charm and character of the center of town.

This is what the town considers to be the major improvements:

More accessible routes for pedestrians and cyclists that address aging trees and damaged sidewalks. It also includes improvements for crosswalks and walkability.

“Mobility hubs,” where people can connect to different forms of transportation. Town officials said improvements to the Trout Brook Trail will “encourage sustainable transportation options to and from the Center and can provide bike shelters, micro-mobility parking and charging, and bike, e-bike, and e-scooter share/rentals.”

Preserving neighborhood charm: The plan includes enhancing streetscapes with more trees, wider landscaped areas, raised crosswalks, wider sidewalks and expanded outdoor dining.

Flexible public spaces for community events: New system to permit temporary closure of LaSalle Road for special events.

When construction begins

Construction is set to begin on LaSalle Road in early 2025 and on Farmington Avenue in early 2026.

Town officials said the work will be completed in phases so the center to remain accessible.

Learn more about the plan here.