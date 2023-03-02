West Hartford

West Hartford Family Mourns Son Killed in Israel

Members of Elan Ganeles' family shared memories of their brother after the 26-year-old was killed in Israel on Monday.

By Dave Peck

NBC Universal, Inc.

“He was such a good friend, because he was always unafraid to say what was on his mind,” said Gabe Ganeles, younger brother of Elan Ganeles.

He was a conversationalist and connector.

He will be deeply, deeply missed, and there is an Elan-sized hole in our hearts that will never be filled.

-Rabbi Tuvia Brander, Young Israel of West Hartford

Those who knew Elan best say he had an unquantifiable thirst for knowledge that spanned both sides of the Atlantic.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

He held dual-citizenship with both the United States and Israel, and served in the Israeli army for a period of time.

“So often, people gravitate to people who act like them, think like them, profess the same ideals as him,” Brander said. “Elan connected with people on such a human-based level.”

Elan had planned a three-week trip to Israel, a place he’d come to call home, for both a wedding and opportunity to reconnect with those he’s met throughout his 26 years of life.

Local

north haven 2 hours ago

Fundraiser Held in Honor of Fallen North Haven Firefighter Matthias Wirtz

Windsor Locks 2 hours ago

Man, Woman Sentenced to Prison in Connection to Death of Windsor Locks Man

“While he was there, he went individually to see 25 different friends he had made through various points in his life,” said Simon Ganeles, Elan’s brother.

A life that on Monday was cut short, when Elan was killed in what officials call a terrorist attack on the West Bank in Israel.

“The United States is extremely concerned by the events of this weekend and the continuing violence in Israel and the West Bank,” said Ned Price, U.S. Department of State spokesman.

“This wasn’t a dangerous area. Elan didn’t go looking for trouble. He was traveling on a well-traveled public road,” Brander said.

On Wednesday, Simon and Gabe said roughly 5,000 people showed up to honor the memory – capturing Elan’s passion for community and people.

“All stripes and all types, from all different walks of life came out to show their support and pay tribute to Elan, but also give the Ganeles family a huge hug,” Brander said.

This article tagged under:

West Hartford
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us