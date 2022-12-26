West Hartford to Form Task Force After Recent String of Fatal Crashes

West Hartford is putting together a task force after a series of fatal crashes and pedestrian accidents in town.

The latest happened Sunday morning on Simsbury Road. Three people died in the Chirstmas morning two-car crash around 6:50 a.m. near Timberwood Road.

“We are deeply saddened and heartbroken by the tragic loss of life, especially during this holiday season,” said Mayor Shari G. Cantor in a statement Sunday evening. “The families and friends of those involved in today’s incident will be in our thoughts and prayers.”

The triple fatal crash came just days after a pedestrian was hit and killed in the area of Mohegan Drive and Carlyle Road on December 21. The man, identified as 60-year-old Carlos Galarza, of Bridgeport, was rushed to the hospital where he later died.

An 89-year-old woman was killed by a hit-and-run driver December 20.

Police said Eugenia Yurovsky, of West Hartford, died after being hit by a vehicle at the intersection of Boulevard and Whiting lane. The driver took off, police said.

In light of all of the recent incidents, Mayor Cantor has asked the town manager to convene a task force on traffic and pedestrian safety in West Hartford. A formal announcement on the task force is expected in the coming week.

Police Chief Vernon Riddick said all of the incidents happened on different roads and it is not believed that any are related. He says motorists and pedestrians need to adhere to traffic laws.

“There are many factors that come into play involving motor vehicle collisions and especially motor vehicle and pedestrian collisions” said Chief Riddick. “The consequences of a crash between a 4,000 pound vehicle and a human being can result in death or serious physical injury. Motor vehicle operators and pedestrians must comply with the law. Moreover, I strongly urge motor vehicle operators and pedestrians to avoid distractions such as cell phones, ear phones, etc. and to focus their attention on the road – literally, lives depend upon it.”