Whale of a celebration planned to commemorate 50 years of Hartford hockey

In January of 2025, Hartford hockey will hit the 50-year milestone.

We spoke with those who brought the team to Hartford all those years ago.

Hockey fans in Connecticut are familiar with the Hartford Wolf Pack. Fifty years ago, it was the Hartford Whalers. Celebrations are now underway to celebrate this special milestone.

When you think of the whalers, you think of the iconic logo.

“It's one of the most famous logos in hockey history, said Gov. Ned Lamont. "Ranked in the top 3 by Sports Illustrated or something like that.”

Anthony Anthony, the chief marketing officer of the state of Connecticut, said he is amazed by how much people still love the Whalers.

"To have a logo that, despite the fact the team has been gone for over 20 years, is still one of the top-selling jerseys in hockey, clearly there is a deep love and passion for it,” said Anthony.

Howard Baldwin, the founder of the Hartford Whalers, said the logo means so much because of what the team was able to accomplish.

“So much history was achieved here. Getting into the NHL. 2 All-Star games - 1 WHA, 1 NHL - helped bring the Celtics here,” said Baldwin.

The Wolf Pack are the AHL affiliate of the New York Rangers. But Baldwin is pushing to get an NHL team back in Connecticut.

“There are plenty of naysayers," said Baldwin. "But you need to find somebody who will say yes.”

Gov. Ned Lamont supports the effort. He said, “We still love everything about the Whalers and what it means for the city and what it means for the state. Every day we try and bring them home.”

On January 11, 2025, there will be a series of events to celebrate the 50 years of hockey in Hartford.

This includes the premiere of the documentary film “The Whalers,” an in-game celebration at the XL Center, and a self-guided tour at the Old State House.

