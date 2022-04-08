Connecticut school vacation season has arrived and Bradley International Airport is getting ready for its busiest spring break travel period since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The airport said April 7 through April 17 is a busy time for the airport and passengers are strongly encouraged to plan ahead and get to the airport early.
Tips to Prepare for Busy Spring Break Travel From Bradley Airport
You should also be prepared, especially if it has been a while since you have flown.
Arrive Early
The airport will be busy, especially during the early morning departures, between 5 a.m. and 7 a.m.
Passengers are advised to arrive at the airline ticket counter at least 90 minutes before the flight’s departure time.
Confirm Your Flight
Before you go to the airport, confirm your flight with your airline and consider checking in for your flight ahead of time.
Plan for Parking
There are several parking options at Bradley International Airport.
Airport officials warn that parking closest to the terminal is popular and will be in high demand.
Visit the airport’s website before you go to check information on parking availability.
When you arrive, follow signs at the airport to guide you to open lots.
Bring a Face Covering with You
A face covering is required at the airport and on planes, regardless of vaccination status.
Follow TSA Screening Guidelines
Have your credentials ready and pack properly to help speed up your screening process.
Airlines at Bradley Airport
- Aer Lingus
- Telephone: 516.622.4222
- Terminal: A Gate: 7
- Note: Aer Lingus passengers pre-clear U.S. Customs in Dublin, therefore, they arrive at Bradley in Terminal A at Gate 7.
- Air Canada
- Telephone: 888.247.2262
- Terminal: A Gate: 1
- American Airlines
- Telephone: 800.433.7300
- Terminal: A Gates: 24 - 30
- Breeze Airways
- Terminal: A Gates: 22
- Delta
- Telephone: 800.221.1212
- Terminal: A Gates: 7, 9 - 12
- Frontier Airlines
- Telephone: 801.401.9000
- Terminal: A
- JetBlue
- Telephone: 800.538.2583
- Terminal: A Gates: 3, 5
- Southwest Airlines
- Telephone: 800.435.9792
- Terminal: A Gates: 2, 4, 6
- Spirit
- Contact: 855-728-3555
- Terminal: A
- Gate: 26
- Sun Country Airlines
- Contact: 651-905-2737
- Terminal: A
- Gate: 8
- United Airlines
- Telephone: 800.241.6522
- Terminal: A
- Gates: 20 - 23
Where You Can Fly Non-Stop From Bradley Airport
Note: * means seasonal service
- Akron/Canton, OH: CAK via Breeze Airways (launching June 2022)
- Atlanta, GA: ATL via Delta, Frontier
- Baltimore, MD: BWI via Southwest
- Cancun, Mexico: CUN via Delta*, JetBlue, Frontier Airlines*
- Charleston, S.C.: CHS via Breeze Airways
- Charlotte, N.C.: CLT via American
- Chicago, IL: MDW via Southwest
- Chicago, IL: ORD via United, American
- Cincinnati, OH: CVG via Delta
- Cleveland, OH: CLE via Delta
- Columbus, OH: CMH via Breeze Airways
- Dallas-Fort Worth, TX: DFW via American, Frontier Airlines* (launching June 2022)
- Denver, CO: DEN via Frontier*, Southwest, United
- Detroit, MI: DTW via Delta
- Dublin, Ireland: DUB via Aer Lingus
- Ft. Lauderdale, FL: FLL via JetBlue, Southwest, Spirit Airlines
- Fort Myers, FL: RSW via JetBlue*, Southwest*, Spirit Airlines*
- Houston, TX: IAH via United
- Jacksonville, FL: JAX via Breeze Airways (launching June 2022)
- Las Vegas, NV: LAS via JetBlue
- Los Angeles, CA: LAX via American, JetBlue
- Miami, FL: MIA via American, Frontier*, JetBlue, Spirit Airlines
- Minneapolis, MN: MSP via Delta, SunCountry*
- Montreal, Quebec, Canada: YUL via Air Canada
- Myrtle Beach, S.C.: MYR via Spirit Airlines*
- Nashville, TN: BNA via Southwest Airlines, Breeze Airways (launching June 2022)
- Norfolk, VA: ORF via Breeze Airways
- Orlando, FL: MCO via Frontier Airlines, Jet Blue, Southwest, Spirit Airlines, SunCountry*
- Philadelphia, PA: PHL via American
- Pittsburgh, PA: PIT via Breeze Airways
- Raleigh-Durham, NC: RDU via Delta, Frontier Airlines*
- Richmond, VA: RIC via Breeze Airways (launching June 2022)
- San Francisco, CA: SFO via JetBlue
- San Juan, P.R.: SJU via JetBlue, Frontier Airlines
- Sarasota/Bradenton, FL: SRQ via Breeze Airways (launching June 2022)
- Savannah, GA: SAV via Breeze Airways
- St. Louis, MO: STL via Southwest
- Tampa, FL: TPA via JetBlue, Southwest, Spirit Airlines*
- Toronto, Ontario, (Canada): YYZ via Air Canada (resuming June 2022)
- Washington, DC: IAD via United
- Washington, DC: DCA via American
- West Palm Beach, FL: PBI via JetBlue, Southwest*
