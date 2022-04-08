Connecticut school vacation season has arrived and Bradley International Airport is getting ready for its busiest spring break travel period since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The airport said April 7 through April 17 is a busy time for the airport and passengers are strongly encouraged to plan ahead and get to the airport early.

Tips to Prepare for Busy Spring Break Travel From Bradley Airport

You should also be prepared, especially if it has been a while since you have flown.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Arrive Early

The airport will be busy, especially during the early morning departures, between 5 a.m. and 7 a.m.

Passengers are advised to arrive at the airline ticket counter at least 90 minutes before the flight’s departure time.

Confirm Your Flight

Before you go to the airport, confirm your flight with your airline and consider checking in for your flight ahead of time.

Plan for Parking

There are several parking options at Bradley International Airport.

Airport officials warn that parking closest to the terminal is popular and will be in high demand.

Visit the airport’s website before you go to check information on parking availability.

When you arrive, follow signs at the airport to guide you to open lots.

Bring a Face Covering with You

A face covering is required at the airport and on planes, regardless of vaccination status.

Follow TSA Screening Guidelines

Have your credentials ready and pack properly to help speed up your screening process.

Airlines at Bradley Airport

Where You Can Fly Non-Stop From Bradley Airport

Note: * means seasonal service

Akron/Canton, OH: CAK via Breeze Airways (launching June 2022)

Atlanta, GA: ATL via Delta, Frontier

Baltimore, MD: BWI via Southwest

Cancun, Mexico: CUN via Delta*, JetBlue, Frontier Airlines*

Charleston, S.C.: CHS via Breeze Airways

Charlotte, N.C.: CLT via American

Chicago, IL: MDW via Southwest

Chicago, IL: ORD via United, American

Cincinnati, OH: CVG via Delta

Cleveland, OH: CLE via Delta

Columbus, OH: CMH via Breeze Airways

Dallas-Fort Worth, TX: DFW via American, Frontier Airlines* (launching June 2022)

Denver, CO: DEN via Frontier*, Southwest, United

Detroit, MI: DTW via Delta

Dublin, Ireland: DUB via Aer Lingus

Ft. Lauderdale, FL: FLL via JetBlue, Southwest, Spirit Airlines

Fort Myers, FL: RSW via JetBlue*, Southwest*, Spirit Airlines*

Houston, TX: IAH via United

Jacksonville, FL: JAX via Breeze Airways (launching June 2022)

Las Vegas, NV: LAS via JetBlue

Los Angeles, CA: LAX via American, JetBlue

Miami, FL: MIA via American, Frontier*, JetBlue, Spirit Airlines

Minneapolis, MN: MSP via Delta, SunCountry*

Montreal, Quebec, Canada: YUL via Air Canada

Myrtle Beach, S.C.: MYR via Spirit Airlines*

Nashville, TN: BNA via Southwest Airlines, Breeze Airways (launching June 2022)

Norfolk, VA: ORF via Breeze Airways

Orlando, FL: MCO via Frontier Airlines, Jet Blue, Southwest, Spirit Airlines, SunCountry*

Philadelphia, PA: PHL via American

Pittsburgh, PA: PIT via Breeze Airways

Raleigh-Durham, NC: RDU via Delta, Frontier Airlines*

Richmond, VA: RIC via Breeze Airways (launching June 2022)

San Francisco, CA: SFO via JetBlue

San Juan, P.R.: SJU via JetBlue, Frontier Airlines

Sarasota/Bradenton, FL: SRQ via Breeze Airways (launching June 2022)

Savannah, GA: SAV via Breeze Airways

St. Louis, MO: STL via Southwest

Tampa, FL: TPA via JetBlue, Southwest, Spirit Airlines*

Toronto, Ontario, (Canada): YYZ via Air Canada (resuming June 2022)

Washington, DC: IAD via United

Washington, DC: DCA via American

West Palm Beach, FL: PBI via JetBlue, Southwest*

Get the latest news delivered directly to your inbox. Click here to sign up for our breaking news and other newsletters.