When will absentee ballots be available to everyone?

A week ago, voters approved removing constitutional limits to absentee ballots and now the focus shifts to the legislature.

Lawmakers will come up with a new process and some supporters hope we could see no-fault absentee ballots a year from now.

“It will benefit people that are working, people with disabilities and anyone who takes the time out to cast a ballot in any election,” Coralys Santana, program and advocacy strategist with the Connecticut Project, said.

The ballot question to remove the constitutional limits won support from 58% of voters.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Rep. Matt Ritter (D-Speaker) thinks lawmakers could approve a process before the next session ends in June.

That would offer no-fault absentee ballots to voters in time for next year’s municipal elections.

“The only difference between ABs [absentee ballots] and early voting at this point is that an absentee ballot can be mailed to your home versus early voting you have to go to town hall to vote,” Ritter said.

Sen. Stephen Harding (R-Minority Leader) said the legislature should take its time, though, and examine security measures.

“We need to be very smart about implementing this and not rush it just to pass the law,” Harding said.

After voters approved early voting in 2022, lawmakers approved a process in 2023 that took effect this year.

Secretary of the State Stephanie Thomas (D) said she expects to recommend changes to early voting, especially to help poll workers count the ballots faster.

Registrars will also have set up new vote tabulators and handle two software upgrades. Thomas agrees the state should take its time and that no-fault absentee ballots should wait until 2026.

“I believe it is fool hearty to keep piling up all these new things,” Thomas said.