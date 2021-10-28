Where to Get a Last-Minute Halloween Costume in Connecticut

There is still some time to get a Halloween costume in Connecticut if you haven't already picked up what you need.

If you want to wear something vintage, you could head to a local consignment store and see if something inspires you.

But many stores sell ready-made costumes and Halloween accessories. If you're looking for an idea, these are the top five Halloween costumes this year.

Here are several places where you can find a costume near where you live.

East Hartford

Enfield

Fairfield

Hamden

Manchester

Newington

Norwalk

Orange

Simsbury

Stamford

Waterbury

Waterford

Find your closest location here.

Dr. Briana Calcagno-Davi is a post-doctoral fellow in pediatric neuropsychology and adjunct professor at New York University and she does incredible face paint for Halloween.

Ansonia

Bristol

Danbury

Dayville

Enfield

Lisbon

Manchester

Milford

Newington

North Haven

Plainville

Torrington

Waterbury

Waterford

West Hartford

Find your closest location here.

Follow these candy safety tips from the Food and Drug Administration to keep your loved ones safe this Halloween.

Meriden Townline Square Shopping Center, 533 S Broad St.

Stamford 952 High Ridge Road

Westport 1807 Post Road East



Ansonia 20 W Main St.

Bethel 7 Stony Hill Road

Enfield 90 Elm St.

Lisbon 195 River Road

Manchester 125 Buckland Hills Drive

Meriden 474 Chamberlain Highway

Milford 1191 Boston Post Road

New Britain 475 Hartford Road

Newington 3265 Berlin Turnpike

North Haven 200 Universal Drive

Orange 25 Boston Post Road

Southington 600 Executive Boulevard

Torrington 1922 E Main St.

Trumbull 120 Hawley Lane 5065 Main St.

Waterbury 300 Chase Ave.

Waterford 900 Hartford Turnpike

West Hartford 333 N Main Street, Suite 10

Windsor 1075 Kennedy Road

Find your closest Target here.

Avon

Branford

Bristol

Brooklyn

Cromwell

Danbury

East Windsor

Groton

Guilford

Hamden

Hartford

Lisbon

Manchester

Milford

Naugatuck

New Haven

New Milford

Newington

North Windham

Norwalk (2)

Norwich

Old Saybrook

Putnam

Rocky Hill

Shelton

Southington

Stratford

Torrington

Wallingford

Waterbury

Waterford

West Haven

Find your closest store here.

Are you looking for something to do to celebrate Halloween? Check out these thrill-seeking events and attractions around Connecticut.

Health experts say children can go back to traditional trick-or-treating this year, but we are still in the coronavirus pandemic and young children are not yet eligible for the vaccine. There are some important safety precautions to take.

They include staying outside, not participating if you or your children have any symptoms of COVID-19, being cautious about hygiene and avoiding anything that is not hygienic, and to use face masks and social distancing. Learn more here.