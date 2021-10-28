Where to Get a Last-Minute Halloween Costume in Connecticut

There is still some time to get a Halloween costume in Connecticut if you haven't already picked up what you need.
If you want to wear something vintage, you could head to a local consignment store and see if something inspires you.
But many stores sell ready-made costumes and Halloween accessories. If you're looking for an idea, these are the top five Halloween costumes this year.
Here are several places where you can find a costume near where you live.
Halloween City
Party City
- East Hartford
- Enfield
- Fairfield
- Hamden
- Manchester
- Newington
- Norwalk
- Orange
- Simsbury
- Stamford
- Waterbury
- Waterford
Spirit Halloween
- Ansonia
- Bristol
- Danbury
- Dayville
- Enfield
- Lisbon
- Manchester
- Milford
- Newington
- North Haven
- Plainville
- Torrington
- Waterbury
- Waterford
- West Hartford
Spooky Town
- Meriden
- Townline Square Shopping Center, 533 S Broad St.
- Stamford
- 952 High Ridge Road
- Westport
- 1807 Post Road East
Target
- Ansonia
- 20 W Main St.
- Bethel
- 7 Stony Hill Road
- Enfield
- 90 Elm St.
- Lisbon
- 195 River Road
- Manchester
- 125 Buckland Hills Drive
- Meriden
- 474 Chamberlain Highway
- Milford
- 1191 Boston Post Road
- New Britain
- 475 Hartford Road
- Newington
- 3265 Berlin Turnpike
- North Haven
- 200 Universal Drive
- Orange
- 25 Boston Post Road
- Southington
- 600 Executive Boulevard
- Torrington
- 1922 E Main St.
- Trumbull
- 120 Hawley Lane
- 5065 Main St.
- Waterbury
- 300 Chase Ave.
- Waterford
- 900 Hartford Turnpike
- West Hartford
- 333 N Main Street, Suite 10
- Windsor
- 1075 Kennedy Road
Walmart
- Avon
- Branford
- Bristol
- Brooklyn
- Cromwell
- Danbury
- East Windsor
- Groton
- Guilford
- Hamden
- Hartford
- Lisbon
- Manchester
- Milford
- Naugatuck
- New Haven
- New Milford
- Newington
- North Windham
- Norwalk (2)
- Norwich
- Old Saybrook
- Putnam
- Rocky Hill
- Shelton
- Southington
- Stratford
- Torrington
- Wallingford
- Waterbury
- Waterford
- West Haven
Health experts say children can go back to traditional trick-or-treating this year, but we are still in the coronavirus pandemic and young children are not yet eligible for the vaccine. There are some important safety precautions to take.
They include staying outside, not participating if you or your children have any symptoms of COVID-19, being cautious about hygiene and avoiding anything that is not hygienic, and to use face masks and social distancing. Learn more here.