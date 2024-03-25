Windsor teen accused of stabbing man in Rhode Island

A Windsor teen is accused of stabbing a 23-year-old man several times in Rhode Island on Sunday night and he has been charged with assault with intent to murder.

It happened around 9:15 p.m. Sunday in Burrillville, Rhode Island, just over the border from northeastern Connecticut, according to Burrillville police.

They said one 16-year-old and two 17-year-olds from Connecticut had gone to a home on Lake Drive in the Pascoag section of Burrillville to pick up the man’s girlfriend after she had gotten into an argument with a man.

A 17-year-old from Windsor is accused of stabbing the 23-year-old man in the chest several times, police said.

He was brought to Rhode Island Hospital, where he is in critical, but stable condition, police said.

After the stabbing, the teens left the scene and returned to Burrillville Police headquarters later Sunday evening with parents and guardians.

The Windsor teen was held overnight and charged with assault with intent to commit murder, police said.