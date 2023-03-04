Wintry Mix Causing Slick Roads, Crashes

A wintry mix is moving through the state and is causing slick roads and multiple crashes on Saturday.

Hartford

There's a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 91 north between exits 33 and 34. The two right lanes are closed in the area.

Middletown

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

In Middletown, a tractor-trailer overturned on Route 9 before exit 12 around 1:30 a.m. State police said possible minor injuries were reported and one person was transported to an area hospital.

Authorities said a light pole and guardrail were damaged in the crash.

New Haven

The two left lanes of Interstate 91 south are closed between exits 9 and 8 after a one-vehicle crash.

Stratford

The exit 30 off ramp of Interstate 95 south is closed due to flooding.

Wethersfield

Troopers responded to Interstate 91 north near exit 27 in Wethersfield around 5:30 a.m. after getting a report of a crash. According to state police, a car and a tractor-trailer collided. Minor injuries were reported.

Willington

Route 320 is closed at Hancock Road due to a down pole with wires. It's unclear when the area will reopen.

An inch to three inches of accumulations are expected for inland zones of the state with snow and sleet changing to rain. Some higher elevations in northern Connecticut could see three to six inches of snow and sleet.