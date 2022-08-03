Woman Accused of Shooting at Vehicle With Infant Inside in Meriden

Police have arrested a woman who is accused of shooting at a vehicle with an infant inside during a domestic incident in Meriden on Tuesday.

Officers were called to the intersection of North Main Street and North First Street around 3:15 p.m. after getting a report of shots fired.

When police arrived, they said they found a 9mm shell casing near the intersection.

During the investigation, authorities said they learned the incident was part of a domestic incident.

According to police, investigators believe 23-year-old Shanice Perez was running after someone on West Main Street. As the person entered a vehicle, Perez allegedly fired a round at the car as it drove away. There were three adults and one infant inside of the car, police added.

Authorities said there is a full no contact protective order between person Perez and the person she is accused of running after.

After the incident, officers said Perez ran west on West Main Street and was apprehended shortly after near her home on West Main Street. While searching Perez's home, police said they found three 9mm bullets and a gun holster.

Officials said Perez is a convicted felon and is prohibited from possessing a gun or ammunition.

The gun that was used in the incident has not been found and investigators said they believe Perez hid the gun or passed it off to someone in the area. A firearms detection K9 was brought into look for the weapon, but it still has not been found.

Police said the recovery of this gun is critically important to public safety. Residents are asked to help officers by calling police at (203) 630-6339 if you saw something or if you know something.

Perez is facing charges including violation of a protective order, criminal possession of a firearm/ammunition, breach of peace, criminal attempt at assault, risk of injury to a minor, criminal use of a firearm and multiple counts of reckless endangerment. She is being held on a $1.5 million bond.