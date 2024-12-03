New Haven

Police look for woman accused of robbing store at knifepoint in Norwich

By Angela Fortuna

Norwich Police

Norwich police are looking for a woman accused of robbing a convenience store at knifepoint in Norwich Monday afternoon.

Authorities said it happened at RK Food Mart on Boswell Avenue just before 2:30 p.m.

A store clerk reported that they were robbed at knifepoint. Surveillance images released by police show the suspect.

The thief allegedly fled with an unknown amount of money, according to police.

No injuries were reported. The investigation remains ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call police at 860-886-5561 ext. 4.

