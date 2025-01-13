Woman and best friend arrested after hitting boyfriend with car in Harwinton: warrant

A woman and her guy best friend have been arrested in connection with a deadly pedestrian crash that happened in Harwinton last year.

A 24-year-old man died after he was struck by a vehicle in Harwinton on July 28, 2024, according to state police.

They said Kevin Christopher Gangell, of Harwinton, was on the shoulder of Clearview Avenue when he was struck around 11:53 a.m.

The driver veered off the road and into the shoulder, where he hit Gangell, then struck a rock embankment, according to state police.

Gangell was taken to Charlotte Hungerford Hospital, where he died, state police said.

The driver, Logan Diaz-Lopardo, 21, of Torrington, was arrested on manslaughter charges.

The car's passenger, Abbigale Whipple, 20, also of Torrington, faces charges including conspiracy to commit manslaughter and accessory to manslaughter.

An arrest warrant states that during a 911 call, Whipple said, "Logan, what the *** did you do? Why did you do that?" The call then ends and they redial police to report what happened.

Authorities say that Diaz-Lopardo wasn't driving in his lane, and veered off the road at the time of the crash.

The warrant goes on to say that Whipple was dating Gangell, the man who died, when the crash happened. She told police that Diaz-Lopardo was her best friend, and she was supposed to hang out with Gangell the night before the crash, but he ditched her.

Whipple told authorities that Gangell had blocked her phone number and she was unable to contact him. Then, she went to his home with Diaz-Lopardo. Whipple told police, "As I was coming down the road, Kevin ran from behind his garage into the road with something in his hand, and Logan hit him," the warrant reads.

Detectives later found a metal pipe at the scene. Whipple allegedly sent Gangell threatening text messages, but it was all out of "impulsivity," she told authorities.

Diaz-Lopardo is being held on a $500,000 bond and Whipple is being held on a $250,000 bond, respectively.

Both are scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday. State police are investigating.