Woman charged in May stabbing near boat launch in Thompson

State police have charged a 30-year-old woman in connection with a stabbing in Thompson in May.

Cassandra Heredia is accused of stabbing another woman during a drug deal on Fabyan Road on May 10.

According to the arrest affidavit, the victim was in Heredia's car with Heredia and a man near the boat launch on Fabyan Road when the stabbing happened.

Police said the victim told them Heredia was FaceTiming with a man who directed Heredia to assault the victim. Heredia began punching the victim and then stabbed her in the leg multiple times before dragging her out of the car and leaving her at the boat launch, according to the affidavit.

The woman was taken to the hospital to be treated for her injuries.

Heredia left the state after the incident and when police finally were able to contact her, she told them she was never coming back to Connecticut, according to the affidavit.

She was arrested in Bangor, Maine in June. Heredia was extridicted from Maine and returned to Connecticut on Monday.

She was charged with first-degree assault, conspiracy to commit first-degree assault, and third-degree assault.

Heredia was held on $175,000 bond and was scheduled to appear in Danielson Superior Court on Tuesday.

