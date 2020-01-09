Woman Charged With Stealing $100K From Town of Prospect

A Waterbury woman is accused of stealing more than $100,000 from a town of Prospect municipal bank account.

Tomechkha Gilkes, 37, of Waterbury, was arrested Thursday and charged with first-degree larceny.

According to the arrest warrant, town officials first notified police of the missing money in November 2018 after a town accountant discovered the missing funds and fraudulent transactions while preparing tax documents. The town was missing over $100,000 and the fraudulent transactions dated from December 2017 through November 2018.

Investigators found multiple online money transfers from the municipal account to a variety of other accounts and bills, including Nordstrom, Acorns Investing, Capital One, Comcast, MTAB, Eversource, Wells Fargo and more. The amounts ranged from as small as $2 to over $2,000 per transaction.

According to the warrant, the payments were traced back to Gilkes, who appeared to be paying off her personal bills and accounts using the town’s money.

Gilkes was held on a $150,000 bond and is due in court on Friday.