Woman Dead After Car Crashes Into Telephone Pole in Meriden

A woman is dead after a car crashed into a telephone pole in Meriden Sunday afternoon.

Police said the crash happened at approximately 12:44 p.m. at the intersection of Kensington Avenue at Gracey Avenue.

Officers said a car driven by an elderly woman was found with moderate left front damage.

It appears that the car was traveling south on Gracey Avenue approaching the intersection of Kensington Avenue when it drove across the road and struck a telephone pole, according to police.

Officials said the woman was locked inside the car and a passerby smashed the rear window to gain access into the car.

She was treated by crews at the scene and later transported to MidState Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.

The name of the woman has not yet been released pending notification of next of kin, police said.

The crash is under investigation. Any witnesses are asked to call Meriden police at 203-630-6201.