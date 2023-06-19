Woman found in East Hartford home was stabbed to death: police

A woman found dead inside a home in East Hartford Sunday died of multiple stab wounds, according to police.

Officers initially responded to Martin Circle sometime around 6:30 a.m. to conduct a welfare check at one of the residences. police said.

When officers got inside, they found an unresponsive woman and pronounced her dead at the scene.

Police initially said the woman was the victim of "extreme physical violence." On Monday, they confirmed she had been stabbed to death.

Police have not released the victim's identity.

This is an isolated incident and there does not appear to be an immediate threat to the public, police said.