Woodbridge police seek info after person finds two dead dogs in residential area

The Woodbridge Police Department and Woodbridge Regional Animal Control are investigating the death of two dogs after the bodies were found in a residential area.

The incident was reported on Dec. 13 after a person saw two dead dogs on Brookwood Drive and Johnson Road before noon, according to the Woodbridge Police Department.

The dogs were both female and micro bully type breeds. One was an adult and the other was young, according to the department.

Patty Neeson, a resident of the quiet Woodbridge neighborhood, was taken aback after learning about the two dead dogs.

“Why they didn’t take it to a rescue of some sort, there’s no need for these kinds of things, especially at this time of year, there’s just no need,” Neeson said.

Resident Sam Hughes lives across the street from where the discovery was made.

Hughes said he learned about the news this morning, and immediately hugged his dog a little tighter.

He said he moved out of New Haven to avoid these sorts of incidents, and was shocked that it happened so close to his home.

“People throw trash all over, I just didn’t think the trash bag one day would have somebody's pet in it, never would have thought that moving to Woodbridge,” Hughes said.

Desmond’s Army, an animal law advocate, is offering a $5,000 reward to information that leads to an arrest.

"My initial reaction was one of disgust and heartache,” Desmond’s Army President Zilla Cannamela said.

Cannamela added there’s been an increase of animals being abandoned and mistreated throughout Connecticut. She believes the death of the dogs was intentional, as they were also emaciated.

"Starvation is an intentional act. You see that dog every single day, you walk by it, you know that dog’s hungry. If you're hungry and you're not eating, you know the dog's hungry if you're not feeding it,” Cannamela said.

The dogs were transported by Woodbridge Regional Animal Control to UConn to conduct necropsies.

Anyone with information is asked to call Woodbridge Animal Control at 203-389-5991 or the Woodbridge Police Department at 203-387-2511.