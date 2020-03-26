Yale University

Yale Cancels Commencement Amid COVID-19 Concerns

YALE-UNIVERSITY
NBC Connecticut

Yale University announced that it has canceled their May graduation ceremony as a precaution against the spread of coronavirus.

"To continue to do our part to end the COVID-19 pandemic, we cannot come together in May to commemorate commencement activities in the traditional ways," school president Peter Salovey said in a letter to students.

The school had already made the decision to finish the semester online and were determining how to proceed with the commencement but as of Wednesday, the decision to cancel was officially announced to Yale community.

School officials went on to reassure students that they will find alternative ways to celebrate their accomplishments in May.

It has not been determine what that alternative way will be.

