CT-Based Americares Responds to Kentucky After Historic Flooding

Americares said they're responding to southeastern Kentucky after devastating flooding moved through late last week, killing at least 35 people.

There's widespread damage and hundreds of families are displaced because of the flooding, according to Americares.

The company, based in Stamford, Connecticut, said they have a response team on the ground going door-to-door to health facilities in the hardest hit communities to assess need and offer help.

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear said dozens of people are still missing and the death toll is expected to rise as search and rescue efforts continue.

The flooding knocked out vital power, water and roadway infrastructure, some of which has yet to be restored, according to Americares.

“The flooding in southeastern Kentucky has devastated communities and put the health of thousands at risk,” said Americares U.S. Director of Emergency Response Mariel Fonteyn, who is leading the organization’s relief efforts on the ground.

“Clinics have sustained major damage and hospitals have evacuated patients. We’re working around the clock to ensure both health care providers and patients get the help they desperately need," he continued.

A spokesperson with the company said they're prepared to deliver medicine, relief supplies and emergency funding to support healthcare services for survivors in affected communities.

If you'd like to donate to Americares, you can do so by clicking here.

