‘Our Hearts Are Heavy': Sandy Hook Promise Stresses Importance of Gun Safety Measures

Within hours of the mass shooting at a school in Nashville, Sandy Hook Promise responded to show support for the people of the shattered community.

By Angela Fortuna

Sandy Hook Promise is renewing their plea to implement stricter gun safety measures following a tragic private school shooting in Nashville.

At least three children and three adults were killed in a shooting at The Covenant School Monday morning, according to police.

Co-founder and CEO of Sandy Hook Promise Nicole Hockley is the mother of Dylan, who was killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in Newtown.

Hockley said every school shooting touches communities across the country and strikes fear among parents and children, "wondering if they might be next."

The foundation said that gun violence is preventable, and the country is questioning if now is the time to take action.

"For the children and adults killed today, in Nashville and in cities across the country, the time is over and we are too late," Hockley said.

Sandy Hook Promise urged that gun violence is preventable, "but we must be courageous and take action."

Once again, parents are living the nightmare of sending their children to school never to have them come home. I know that horror and that grief - it never ends

“My heart has broken so many times in the last 10 years - there is nothing but tattered remains. And every day, there are more people like me. As my heart dies, my anger grows at cowards and profiteers who stand in the way of protecting children from gun violence. We all can, and must, do more," Hockley said.

For more information about Sandy Hook Promise, click here.

