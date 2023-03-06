Walgreens Will Not Sell Abortion Pills in 21 States

“Let me be clear, these attacks are part of an agenda to ban medication abortion, and all abortion nationwide,” Liz Gustafson of Pro Choice CT said.

Advocates are speaking out about a woman’s right to have access to abortion pills in the United States.

“Fundamentally everyone should have the ability to make decisions about their own body, life and futures, including choosing the method of abortion that works best for their circumstances,” Planned Parenthood Southern New England President Amanda Skinner said.

On Monday, advocates joined Sen. Richard Blumenthal to demand Walgreens reverse its decision not to sell mifepristone, an abortion pill, in 21 states. Connecticut is not one of these states.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

“It has been used by more than five million people since the FDA approved it more than 20 years ago,” Skinner said.

The medication abortion is the first step in a two-drug regimen and is commonly used to end pregnancies at less than 10 weeks.

According to Blumenthal’s office, last week Walgreens announced it would not sell the abortion pill in over a dozen states after receiving threats of legal action from those states’ Republican Attorneys General.

“Walgreens should know better, Walgreens has simply thrown up its hands and said 'women lose, you win,'” Blumenthal said.

Law and Public Health Adjunct Professor Audrey Blondid said this decision could create barriers for women who chose to get an abortion.

“If you are a woman of means, you could travel to another state, access what you need but again, it’s an enhancement of the disparities,” UNH Law and Public Health Adjunct Professor Audrey Blondin said.

Walgreens provided this statement to NBC Connecticut:

"I can confirm we have responded to the state attorneys general letter to Walgreens dated February 1 by indicating we will not dispense Mifepristone in their respective states. We are not distributing Mifepristone at this time. We intend to be a certified pharmacy and will distribute Mifepristone only in those jurisdictions where it is legal."

Letters were also sent out to other companies, including CVS, Rite Aid and Walmart, according to NBC News.

“I want Walgreens to reverse this policy, and the other pharmacies to commit. They will continue to make available mifepristone here in Connecticut and all around the country,” Blumenthal said.